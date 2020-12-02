Jordan Health recognized for pandemic response

The Jordan Health Respiratory Clinic is a co-recipient of Rochester Area Task Force on AIDS’ 2020 Agency/Program Award with Trillium Health.

This award annually goes to an agency or program that offered innovative approaches or consistent service delivery and impact on the HIV/AIDS community.

In April, Jordan Health opened the respiratory clinic at the request of Monroe County and the city of Rochester to help address the impacts of COVID-19 on the communities it serves. Jordan Health opened the clinic two weeks after this request.

As part of the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center, 82 Holland St., the clinic provides care for patients with new or existing respiratory symptoms requiring in-person evaluation and administers COVID-19 testing.

“Our mission through the respiratory clinic, as with all of our centers and programs, is to ensure quality health care is available to underserved and uninsured individuals,” said Janice Harbin, CEO of the Jordan Health Center. “We are grateful to RATFA for its recognition of the services we provide to people with HIV and other populations that are more likely to have other diseases and conditions that may make them more susceptible to severe illness with COVID-19.”

RATFA usually presents the awards at its World AIDS Day Luncheon on Dec. 1. In light of pandemic safety precautions, a virtual presentation will take place at a later date.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold and the need for specialized evaluation, testing and treatment became apparent, two long-time RATFA member agencies rose to the challenge,” said Rich Fowler, executive chair. “There have been many references to the similarities and differences of this coronavirus and HIV. Jordan Health and Trillium Health’s response to both are proof that RATFA’s core membership does not hesitate when it comes to the health and safety of our own.”

The Jordan Health Respiratory Clinic is open to the public on weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. Patients need to call the COVID-19 hotline at 585-423-5848 to schedule an appointment.