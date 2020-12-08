COVID testing sites focusing on asymptomatic patients

Messenger Post Media

The Monroe County Department of Public Health and partner municipalities arranged a series of targeted asymptomatic testing sites in response to portions of the community being designated COVID-19 orange cluster zones.

Testing sites will be available in Brighton, Gates, Irondequoit and Rochester.

“We have seen a rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Monroe County,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “It’s going to take a community-wide effort to help us flatten the curve in order to keep our schools open and our residents safe and healthy.

“This free community testing can help us find cases of COVID-19 and ensure asymptomatic individuals are not inadvertently spreading the virus. We have reduced the spread here before and I know we can do it again if we all work together.”

Each site will offer self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests, provided to the municipalities by Monroe County and the state. Children ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Testing sites include East High School, 1801 E. Main St., Rochester, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Brighton, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information on targeted asymptomatic test sites will be posted on the Monroe County COVID-19 website (monroecounty.gov/health-covid-19) as dates, times and locations are finalized. Future locations include sites in the city of Rochester and town of Gates.