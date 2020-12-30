WellNow Urgent Care opens in Webster

WellNow Urgent Care opened the doors to its newest center in Webster.

The facility at 867 Empire Blvd. offers treatments for illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, no appointment needed. This is WellNow’s fifth location in Greater Rochester, with others in Fairport, Gates, Greece and Irondequoit.

“We’re excited to expand our reach to care for even more communities in Rochester,” President John Radford said. “As COVID-19 continues to impact lives, we remain dedicated to providing accessible and timely urgent care services — including COVID-19 testing — to support and improve the overall health of the community.”

The Webster center provides service for sprains, burns, colds and allergies, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. COVID-19-related services, including molecular PCR swab testing, antibody testing and rapid antigen testing, are available.

Patients can book an appointment online, but do not need a referral or prescription to receive COVID-19 testing. Urgent care services are treated on a walk-in basis, but patients can visit wellnow.com to check in online or view wait times.

WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest. Businesses can partner with WellNow to develop a custom occupational medicine program fit for their industry.

Patients can connect with a WellNow provider 24/7 using the company’s telehealth platform.