Nurses, support staff needed for vaccination efforts

Monroe County is seeking to hire 30 additional registered nurses to help administer the vaccine to Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents.

Retired nurses willing to renew their registrations will be considered.

“We have a critical need for RNs and clinical professionals as we move forward through the phases of the COVID-19 vaccination plan,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “There’s an incredible sense of urgency to ramp up the vaccination effort to protect people and finally get through this pandemic, but that can only happen if we have properly trained professionals to inject the vaccine and enough vaccines to move through each phase and sector of the public.”

The temporary RN positions will pay an average annual salary of $44,661 to $58,929. These positions are in the Nursing Services Division of the Department of Public Health and will be assigned to the Immunization Program.

Work will include administering vaccines in the Immunization Clinic and at outreach clinics. Qualifications include graduation from a regionally accredited or New York state-registered school of nursing.

Monroe County also needs clerical support staff to ensure data is properly recorded and help site coordinators as needed. Health clerks will be paid $15 to $20 per hour. Qualifications include graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma, and two years of office clerical or secretarial experience.

Visit monroecounty.gov for job descriptions and applications.