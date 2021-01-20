RRH hospitals recognized for maternity care

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently recognized Rochester Regional Health’s Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital with Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care designations, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

To qualify, facilities must collect race ethnicity data, have a maternal quality improvement program, commence drills and simulations for adverse events, and have dedicated protocols and procedures for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage. They must meet clinical outcome metrics at a higher standard than required previously.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused patients increased stress and worry regarding the safety of their babies, born during an unprecedented time,” said Meg Aldrich, vice president of operations, women’s health. “This designation highlights our commitment to providing a safe, healthy, inclusive and high quality experience no matter the circumstances. It is a privilege to be entrusted with the care of our moms and babies as they begin their lives together.”