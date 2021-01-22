Programs to focus on cochlear implants, speechreading

The Cochlear Implant Group of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host “Maximizing Cochlear Implant Success” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom.

Jillian Levine Madoff, an audiologist at Long Island Jewish Hospital, will guide cochlear implant users on obtaining the most from their implants and helping their audiologists help them. Email cochlearimplantgroup@gmail.com to register for the free program.

The first session of “Speechreading 101: An Introduction to Speechreading Skills for People with Hearing Loss” will run from noon to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. The second session will be held March 16.

Participants will learn the basic considerations and skills of improved comprehension for one-on-one conversations. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.