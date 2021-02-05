Touching Hearts at Home receives excellence award

Touching Hearts at Home received the 2021 Best of Home Care — Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse.

To qualify, 10% of clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Touching Hearts now is among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management program.

Touching Hearts received high satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling and client/caregiver compatibility.

Call 585-271-7390 or visit touchingheartsny.com for information.