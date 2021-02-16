Rochester General recognized for clinical outcomes

Rochester General Hospital achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award, meaning it is among the top 1% of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance year-over-year.

Recipients are recognized for overall clinical excellence and providing quality care across multiple specialty lines and areas. During the 2021 study period, these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common in-patient conditions and procedures.

“Our health care workers have always risen to any challenge and broken down any barriers that may have been in the way to provide exceptional care to those who need it, when they need it and where they need it,” President Kevin Casey said. “The pandemic emphasized this extraordinary dedication and compassion our employees have for every single patient and their commitment to making this community healthier.”