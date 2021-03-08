RHSC receives grant for new treatment model

Rochester Hearing and Speech Center recently received a grant from the Golisano Foundation to provide DIRFloorTime treatment model training to families and service providers.

This training will be provided by the Interdisciplinary Council of Development and Learning, and master trainer Jackie Bartell. This evidence-based model is used to help people with autism with emotional, sensory, regulatory, motor, learning and developmental challenges.

“Although our clinicians always strive to have as many tools available to them as possible while working with children, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for providers to expand their repertoire of services as new challenges present themselves,” said Beth McLellan, director of educational and clinical services. “The opportunity to offer this evidence-based training model is timely and needed.”

Parents, health care workers, mental health care providers, teachers and community members will be invited to join workshops this spring to learn about the effectiveness of DIRFloortime. Email astein@rhsc.org for information.