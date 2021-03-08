Unity Hospital recognized for geriatric surgery

Unity Hospital is the first in the nation to achieve Level 1 — Comprehensive Excellence status from the American College of Surgeons’ geriatric surgery verification program.

The GSV program introduced 30 new surgical standards in 2019 to improve surgical care and outcomes for aging adults. By identifying geriatric surgery patients at higher risk of delirium, functional decline and other complications, these standards help patients get home sooner and in better shape.

“We have created a new standard of care at Unity, a better way of approaching the individual needs of the community,” said Matt Schiralli, director of the geriatric program and Rochester Regional Health’s chief of surgery, eastern region. “By assessing preoperative risks, we are able to provide anticipatory care that is tailored to a patient to help them meet their individual goals of surgery.”

Unity Hospital was one of eight hospitals nationwide to pilot the program that helped develop the ACS standards. After the final standards were released, Unity was the first hospital to complete the process and undergo a site visit by an ACS team that reviewed its structure, process and clinical outcomes data.

Unity is the first to achieve this status by demonstrating the standards are verified across one or more surgical specialties, and reach 50% or more of their hospital’s total population of eligible surgical patients ages 75 and older.

“This unprecedented achievement is another reflection of our team’s commitment to patient-centered care, and the culture of collaboration and teamwork at Unity Hospital,” said Manuel Matos, chief medical officer. “We are thankful and proud of the large interdisciplinary team that implemented these standards even while grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic are working toward this designation and expect to receive confirmation by early 2022.