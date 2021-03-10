Health insurance available through Webster Chamber

The federal government extended health insurance enrollment to May 15, with coverage starting on June 1.

The Webster Chamber of Commerce has enrolled individuals, families, businesses and sole proprietors in health insurance since 1938. The licensed and certified Chamber staff can process insurance enrollment with all the local health insurance carriers and New York State of Health Marketplace.

The Chamber also can process enrollment in Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Part D plans for those that qualify.

“Unfortunately, due to loss of employment, we are helping many people quickly find health insurance to replace what they lost through their employment transition,” said Barry Howard, president and CEO. “We can help everyone, whether you just lost employment, have other reasons for loss of coverage or if you have just not had insurance at all. You do not need to be a member of the Chamber nor live in Webster.”

The Webster Chamber performs this free service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Virtual and in-person appointments are available by calling 585-265-3960. Visit websterchamber.com for information.