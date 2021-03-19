RRH president, CEO announces retirement

Eric Bieber, president and CEO of Rochester Regional Health, announced his plans to retire in July.

The board of directors will conduct a national search to identify Bieber’s successor.

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead such a dedicated team of talented people over the past seven years,” Bieber said. “Together, we have built a robust integrated health network that provides critical services for people living across western New York and the Finger Lakes.”

Under Bieber’s leadership, RRH has grown into a $3 billion health system. Its wholly owned subsidiary, ACM Global Laboratories, partners with pharmaceutical companies to develop medicines and bring them to market more quickly.

“Over the course of his tenure, Eric has been a visionary leader who has enabled us to take our place as one of New York state’s most respected and far-reaching health systems,” said Michael Nuccitelli, board chairman. “He has led us through the complexities of the health care landscape so that we can continue to provide high quality, innovative care for our patients and community for many years to come.”

During his time as president and CEO, RRH opened the Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care at Rochester General Hospital; developed into an integrated health system comprised of nine hospitals, and a network of primary and specialty care campuses, home care and hospice, and skilled nursing centers; revitalized system facilities, including Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital; affiliated with St. Lawrence Health System and Lifetime Care Home Health Care and Hospice; created the College for Health Careers and expanded the Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing; achieved HIMSS 7 status; recruited nearly 700 new primary care and specialty providers; and created a sustainability program.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to work with partners and colleagues in New York state and beyond throughout my career, but I would especially like to thank the medical staff, 20,000 employees and board of Rochester Regional, as well as the Rochester community for their tremendous support,” Bieber said.