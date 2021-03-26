Common Ground Health launches vaccine bureau

Common Ground Health’s newly launched COVID-19 Vaccine Speakers Bureau provides vetted facts for groups and organizations throughout the Finger Lakes region, at no charge.

“There's a tremendous amount of misinformation and myths being spread about both COVID-19 and the vaccine,” said senior health adviser Dr. Linda Clark, who is spearheading the Speakers Bureau. “We want to share accurate information instead, so people can make intelligent decisions.”

The Bureau offers a diverse selection of experts, from physicians and pharmacists to community health workers, researchers and other professionals who can tailor a formal presentation or informal chats, called “table talk discussions,” to a wide variety of audiences.

Potential topics include vaccine development, myths and distribution disparities, as well as basic details about coronavirus symptoms. Questions and answers can be provided to give participants the tools to spark discussion using accurate information.

“National and local research has shown that many people have questions about the new vaccines and that’s OK,” Clark said. “It’s good to ask questions, and it’s important to connect people with accessible medical experts and accurate information.”

Speakers can address groups virtually or in person, with masking and physical distancing guidelines followed. Bilingual speakers are available.

“Being able to make a difference in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 is a great feeling,” said speaker Dr. Yvette Conyers, president of the Rochester Black Nurses Association. “Having a Black provider educate community members who are Black can help to establish trust, which we know has been a reason for some hesitancy [in seeking medical treatment] in the past.”

Visit commongroundhealth.org/speakers to request a speaker or apply to become a volunteer speaker.