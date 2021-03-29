Funding awarded to Oak Orchard Health

Oak Orchard Health recently received an award under the American Rescue Plan Act.

These funds will be used to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

“This is great news for all of us at Oak Orchard Health and is another reminder of the importance of all the work we do,” CEO Mary Ann Pettibon said.

Oak Orchard Health has locations in Albion, Alexander, Batavia, Brockport, Corfu, Hornell, Lyndonville and Warsaw.