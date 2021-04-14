Breast Cancer Coalition awards $50K to support research

COURTESY OF BREAST CANCER COALITION OF ROCHESTER

The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester is awarding grants to two scientists whose studies are expected to have high impact outcomes on breast cancer research.

Tao Dai, a third-year doctoral student at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Sagar Shah, Ph.D., a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University, each will receive a 2021 Pre- and Postdoctoral Trainees/Fellow Grant of $25,000 to support their investigations.

“When the governor shut down New York state because of the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago, it was more important than ever that we continue our commitment to supporting and furthering breast cancer research,” said Holly Anderson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition. “The delays caused by the pandemic seriously impacted the research community in numerous ways, but thanks to our scientific and survivor-advocate research advisory board, we were able to stay on schedule in awarding funds to these emerging scientists.”

The Coalition annually awards grants to fund new projects with the potential to yield significant medical breakthroughs in the cause and prevention of breast cancer, prevention of metastasis and cure.

Dai is working on “Uncovering the implications of breast cancer metabolic adaptation in the tumor microenvironment” and Shah’s project is titled “Identification and functional characterization of enhancer-associate mutations in breast cancer.”