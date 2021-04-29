Free Dental Day coming to Greece in June

COURTESY OF GREECE FAMILY DENTISTRY

Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology, 3101 W. Ridge Road, will host its fourth annual Free Dental Day for those without insurance on June 5.

An estimated 150-plus patients will receive free dental services consisting of a cleaning, filling or extraction. People will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Registration will start at 8 a.m.

“Now, more than ever, I know people need dental care and are struggling to afford treatment,” Dr. Oliver Cabrera said. “This For the Love of God Dentistry event is our way of providing a necessary service to the community and being there for the people who are uninsured.”

Volunteer opportunities are available. Call 585-487-8618 or visit gfdimplantology.com for information.