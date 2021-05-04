COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Greece

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is partnering with the Greece Community and Senior Center, 4 Vince Tofany Blvd., to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 7 p.m. May 13.

The clinic will have the capacity to distribute 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 16 and older. It is free to everyone regardless of health insurance status.

“With a steady allocation of COVID-19 vaccine in our community, we are now able to bring it closer to where people live,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “We realize that not everyone is comfortable visiting a mass vaccination site or has the ability to get there. By bringing the vaccine closer to our neighborhoods and in the community, we can improve access and familiarity for those still in need.”

Call 585-753-5555 or visit monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine for information on walk-in allowance and appointments.