Breast Cancer Coalition awarded $20K to support research

The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester recently received $20,000 from the Breast Cancer Network of WNY Inc. in support of its Breast Cancer Research Initiative.

The donation will be used to help fund grants into the causes, prevention and potential cures for breast cancer, and preventing or halting the spread of metastatic disease.

Since 2003, the Breast Cancer Coalition has awarded more than $975,000 to researchers in central and western New York. Proposals are solicited from regional medical and research institutions, with recipients selected through a competitive review process.

As part of its commitment to raise awareness of and support research on metastatic breast cancer, BCN previously donated $35,000 to the Coalition.