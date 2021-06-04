‘Choose Your Brew’ vaccine initiative underway

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination partnership for the month of June.

The “Choose Your Brew” effort will offer a free beer to anyone who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at one of the participating breweries or a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts for non-beer drinkers who get vaccinated at any county-operated vaccination clinic.

Monroe County will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 3 to 7 p.m. June 10 at Rohrbach Brewing Company, 3859 Buffalo Road, Rochester; 2 to 5 p.m. June 15 at Irondequoit Beer Company, 765 Titus Ave.; noon to 4 p.m. June 19 at Lock 32 Brewing Company, 10 Schoen Place, Pittsford; and 3 to 7 p.m. June 21 at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

Anyone who receives their vaccine at one of the brewery pop-ups will get a free beer or a voucher for a free beer, depending on hours of operation of the vaccination clinic and brewery hours. All brewery locations will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved for anyone ages 18 or older.

Monroe County also is offering a $5 Dunkin’ card to the first 2,000 residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine at any county-operated clinic. These clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older.

Visit monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine or flvaccinehub.com/getting-your-vaccine for information.