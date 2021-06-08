Jewish Senior Life reopens Adult Day Health Care program

COURTESY OF JEWISH SENIOR LIFE

Jewish Senior Life is welcoming guests back to its Adult Day Health Care program.

The team worked with the Department of Health to reopen after shutting down the program nearly 15 months ago.

“It has been well over a year since we’ve seen our Adult Day participants and we have missed them dearly,” program director Amanda Bement said. “Our services are crucial to their well-being and provide necessary support to their families, as well. We have taken necessary steps to ensure our space is safe for participants and our staff. We are thrilled to be able to open our doors and excited to welcome them back.”

The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Visit jsladultdayhealthcare.org for information.