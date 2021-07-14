Health insurance enrollment extended through December

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Health insurance enrollment has been extended through 2021, meaning those who enroll by the 15th of any calendar month will receive coverage starting the first day of the following month.

Webster Chamber of Commerce staff can process insurance enrollment with local health insurance carriers and the New York State of Heath Marketplace. They also can process enrollment in Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Part D plans for those that qualify.

The Chamber can help laid-off individuals through the process of enrolling in COBRA or other insurance, with possible premium tax credits. For those that lost their job, the American Rescue Act mandates the COBRA premiums be paid by their employer for up to six months.

To schedule an appointment, call 585-265-3960 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Appointments can be held online or in person.