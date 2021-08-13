Jordan Health, Monroe County partner to help veterans access benefits

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Jordan Health and Monroe County are partnering to help local veterans access Veterans Affairs benefits.

Through this partnership, Jordan Health patients who also are veterans or spouses of veterans will be provided information and have the opportunity to meet with a Monroe County Veteran Services Agency representative on-site at the Jordan Center.

“Our veterans have given so much to our country. We owe them more than a debt of gratitude, but also the opportunity and assistance to secure all of their eligible VA benefits,” said Janice Harbin, president and CEO of the Jordan Health Center. “It is critical, now more than ever, that we help our veterans obtain not just the health benefits they have earned, but the financial benefits as well. We’re proud to support the veterans in the communities we serve.”

The VSA representative will be available at the Jordan Center on Holland Street every other Thursday. The representative will walk eligible individuals through the process to gather the materials needed to support a claim, file a claim and track the claim through the VA system.

Visit jordanhealth.org for information.