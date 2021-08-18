Rochester Regional Health recognized for diversity

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

Rochester Regional Health’s diversity, equity and inclusion office recently earned a Top 3 HealthCare Diversity Organizations Award from the Healthcare Diversity Council at its National Healthcare DEI conference.

The council commended RRH DEI initiatives to reduce health care disparities in underserved communities, recruit and retain a diverse workforce, and implement Community Conversations surrounding COVID-19.

The Healthcare Diversity Council is an organization devoted to promoting an inclusive environment of care at medical institutions nationwide.