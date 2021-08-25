Town of Perinton announces Flu Shot Clinic

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Supervisor Ciaran Hanna released the 2021 Perinton Flu Shot Clinic schedule in collaboration with Wellness Programs with Value.

The Flu Clinic will be located at the Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport.

“Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is one of the most important steps anyone can take to protect their health and the health of their family,” Hanna said. “I hope our residents, especially those at high risk, will take advantage of the Perinton Flu Clinic and be well-prepared for the upcoming flu season."

The clinic is open those ages 18 and older; walk-ins are welcome. Patients need to bring photo ID and proof of insurance. Several vaccine options will be available, including a high dose senior vaccine for ages 65 and older. FluBlock, a quadrivalent dose with higher antigen levels, will be available to those 18 and older; however, it has proven to be most effective for ages 50-64. Fluzone also will be offered, which is a regular quadrivalent dose available to ages 18 and older.

WPV will administer free immunizations to insured patients and charge $35 for those without insurance.

“The best way to avoid contracting the flu is by preventing it through vaccination annually,” WPV President Betsy Strom said. “WPV is delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with the town of Perinton in having our expert nurses provide flu vaccinations to the community in a convenient and comfortable environment.”

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, 18, 27 and Oct. 9, as well as 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 and 29.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, peak influenza activity usually occurs from December through March and seasonal influenza is associated with large numbers of hospitalizations. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine with rare exceptions for the 2021-22 season. New this year, all flu vaccines will be quadrivalent.