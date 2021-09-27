Participants needed for RIT wellness study

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Participants are needed for the Enhanced Lifestyles for Metabolic Syndrome Study conducted by Rochester Institute of Technology’s Wegmans School of Health and Nutrition starting this November.

The clinical trial evaluates a program developed at Rush University Medical School designed to reverse metabolic syndrome. The two-year study is open to Greater Rochester residents who do not have a history of heart attack, stroke, Type 2 diabetes or bariatric surgery, and who are not participating in other research studies.

Eligible participants must have at least three of the following conditions that contribute to metabolic syndrome: high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and a large waistline. All will receive nutrition and health education, a Fitbit, blood work and feedback on lab results at no cost.

Individuals will be compensated for participating in the study. Call 585-484-7613, email elmautumn@rit.edu or visit elmtrial.org for information.