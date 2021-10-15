ESL awards $1.5M to Rochester General Hospital

COURTESY OF ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

A $1.5 million grant from ESL is supporting a workforce development program at Rochester General Hospital that provides training, education and job placement to low-income individuals.

Funds will support students working to become certified licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and certified nursing assistants through scholarships in nursing education; the Youth Apprenticeship program; wrap-around services such as career counseling, child care and housing assistance; and emergency needs regarding unforeseen personal hardships, reliable transportation, exam fees and ancillary fees.

The program helps to fill critical nursing shortages experienced in the local health care workforce, as well as alleviate the backlog of nursing school applicants at local colleges. The grant from ESL will support approximately 645 students over three years.