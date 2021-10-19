Medicare enrollment available through Webster Chamber

COURTESY OF THE WEBSTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Webster Chamber of Commerce is helping area residents ages 65 and older with Medicare plan enrollment and plan changes through Dec. 7.

In addition to Medicare, the Chamber will provide health insurance enrollment assistance to individuals, families, small businesses and sole proprietors from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Help also is available anytime there is a health insurance qualifying event, like retirement, unemployment, family changes, turning 65 and loss of coverage due to live changes and COVID.

Appointments are available to anyone living within Monroe and the surrounding counties. Call 585-265-3960 for information.