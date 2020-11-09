Corn Hill mansion awarded matching grant

The Hervey Ely mansion, located in the Corn Hill area of Rochester, recently received a $4,000 matching grant by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The national organization provides financial support for local community projects through its Historic Preservation Grants Program.

The mansion, owned by the Irondequoit DAR Chapter, was built in 1837 in the Greek revival style. The chapter works to maintain the historical and original character of the building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

When the mansion’s dining room ceiling showed signs of aging and began to sag, the chapter applied for and received a NSDAR Historic Preservation Grant. Funding also stems from donations by the Corn Hill Neighborhood Association and chapter members.

Mike Dube, of Dube Plastering in Palmyra, completed the work, which included removing loose plaster and repairing the sagging ceiling. The ornate plasterwork and ceiling of the Hervey Ely mansion are, once again, secure.