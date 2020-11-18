Fairport home declared a local landmark

The Filkins-Howes home at 164 S. Main St. in Fairport was built in 1875 by George Filkins. The Fairport Historic Preservation Commission recently recognized the importance of this structure to the village by designating it a local landmark.

The home was built at a time of significant growth in the village and is associated with an historic personage.

The second half of the 19th century was a time of industrial, commercial and residential expansion in Fairport. In 1853, the New York Central Railroad line was built through the village and industry boomed. Factories clustered near the junction of the canal, railroad and Main Street. Fairport businesses manufactured baking soda, boxes, lumber, carriages and wagons, barrels, silk thread and candy, among other products.

The village’s success is reflected in its rapid population growth, going from 200 residents in 1848 to 1,000 in 1867, and nearly doubling to 1,920 by 1880.

Filkins, a Civil War veteran, lived on the Hulburt Road farm when it was located at Hulburt and Brooks Avenue (Potter). In the 1870s, he started developing a large tract of land now known as Filkins and George streets. He is credited with building homes at 160, 164 and 166 S. Main St.; 53 Roselawn Ave.; 72 East St.; and 35 Filkins St. He built the “Filkins Block” at 45 S. Main St. and “Seeley Block” at the corner of South Main and Cherry streets (West Avenue).

The brick for this home likely came from a kiln on Ayrault Road and Jefferson Avenue. In 1889, Filkins purchased the stone yard of Watson & Doyle advertising the sale of “quarry stone, sand, brick, tile, quick lime, cement and all mason supplies.” The yard was located on the southwest side of the canal between the Chadwick store and Green and McAuliffe’s lumber yard.

Filkins made important contributions as an early developer in the village. The family home on Hulburt was moved to the top of the hill in 1953. This home at 110 Hulburt was designated locally and named the Filkins-Carroll house.

Filkins died in 1917 at the age of 78. He was a village trustee for many years and a member of the Raymond Baptist Church (Greystone Church).

This house and 160 S. Main are considered sister houses because of their Italianate features and being built by Filkins in 1875. Both are located on the corner of South Main and George streets.