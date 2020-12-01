Jefferson Dairy artifact donated to Gates historian

Descendants of Joseph Padulo, founder of Rochester’s Jefferson Dairy in the 1930s, recently presented his business office safe to Gates Town Historian William Gillette’s collection.

“This is certainly a unique addition to the archives,” Gillette said. “It is also a very practical gift for the safekeeping and protection of many of our historic documents and photographs.”

Joseph immigrated to the U.S. from Spinoso, Italy, having arrived at Ellis Island aboard the SS Vincenzo Florio in 1904. He married Maria Oliva in New York City in 1909. They settled in Rochester. The earliest record appears in the 1911 Rochester City Directory, in which Joseph is listed as a laborer and living at 19 Julia St.

Joseph and Maria had four children — William, Andrew, Josephine and Rose — and an adopted daughter, Louise Oliva. In 1924, the family moved to 170 Jefferson Ave. By 1929, they were living at 404 Jefferson Ave.

There were dozens of small family-owned dairies serving the Rochester-Monroe County area in the early to mid-1900s. Joseph founded Jefferson Dairy, named for the street on which the family lived, in the mid-1930s. The bottling plant was located on Champlain Street, off Jefferson Avenue not far from their home.

When Joseph died in 1947, the dairy ownership passed to Maria.

Rose and her husband, John Robortella, moved to the town of Gates with their son John on Lansing Circle in 1952. In 1955, Josephine and her husband, Victor Robortella, moved with Maria and their children — Robert and twins Joseph and Marie — to one of the first homes built by Bramwell Bowering in the “new” section of Loderdale Road on what had been the Woodworth Farm. In the 1960s, Andrew moved to Marilou Drive with his wife, Rose, and children Joan, Richard and Andrew.

Jefferson Dairy continued bottling milk on Champlain Street until the 1970s when operations were consolidated with Bonnybrook Dairy on St. Paul Street in Rochester, and then with Meisenzahl Dairy in Henrietta.

A number of Joseph and Maria’s descendants continue to live in the town of Gates and throughout Monroe County.

The safe was purchased from the Hillsberg Safe Co. of Syracuse, circa 1930-35. The original paperwork and combination were provided to the town. It had been stored in the basement of the home on Loderdale Road, which remained in the Padulo-Robortella family from 1955 until the passing of Marie Robortella in 2018.