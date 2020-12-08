Brockport district among Historic Places nominations

Messenger Post Media

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation recently recommended the Brockport West Side Historic District to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Covering more than 300 buildings in the village, the district spans 87 acres and reflects residential growth from the 1820s through the mid-1960s. Residences were built in various styles, including Greek Revival, Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne, Craftsman and Colonial Revival.

State and National Registers listing can help owners revitalize properties, making them eligible for public preservation programs and services such as matching grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits.

"The nominations reflect the incredible history found in our state and the stories forged by its people," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Securing this recognition will help protect and preserve such places so this history can be carried safe and intact into the future.”