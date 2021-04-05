Gates Historical Society to meet April 19

The Gates Historical Society will return to in-person programming at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Police Annex at Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Daena Ford, president of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, will summarize the various activities this organization is involved in and inform attendees about birds of prey with appearances by live, caged education raptors.

Admission is free. The facility is handicapped-accessible. Masks and social distancing will be required.