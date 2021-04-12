Pomeroy grants awarded to local nonprofits

COURTESY OF THE POMEROY FUND

The Pomeroy Fund for New York State History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Museum Association of New York, recently awarded $50,000 to 14 history-related organizations to help with urgent capital needs projects.

The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse Historical Society Inc. will extend its collection digitization project with a new scanner and computer to offer greater numbers of archival materials on its website.

Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum is updating and expanding its exhibitions, and will purchase new frames for exhibitions, a microcomputer and TV mount to create visual presentations for museum visitors, and a computer and kiosk stand for an interactive kiosk.