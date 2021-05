COURTESY OF GATES HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Gates Historical Society will host Greece collector Don Newcomb as he presents “Tools of the Past: Basic to Beams” at 7 p.m. May 17 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Newcomb will talk about early American tools, and how they were used in building the first homes in the colonies.

Admission is free. The venue is handicapped-accessible. Masks and social distancing are required.