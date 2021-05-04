Norwegian history expert to present ‘I Am Your King’

COURTESY OF SCANDINAVIAN HERITAGE SOCIETY OF ROCHESTER

The 1814 king of Norway, Christian Frederick, portrayed by local Norwegian history expert Bill Gibbs, will visit the Scandinavian Heritage Society on May 15 and present “I Am Your King.”

SHS is planning Norwegian and Swedish National Day celebrations with a flag-raising on May 14 at a private home, followed by a picnic from noon to 2 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 77 Country Corner Lane, Fairport. Events will be outdoors, weather permitting. COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the church.

Gibbs will portray the Norwegian king at 1 p.m. during the picnic and tell the historical significance of Syttende Mai (May 17), the Norwegian Constitution Day. He will explain how the then-Danish king became king of Norway in 1814.

Interested attendees can email scandinavianheritagesociety@gmail.com to RSVP.