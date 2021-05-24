Stone-Tolan House open for small group tours

COURTESY OF THE LANDMARK SOCIETY

The Landmark Society of Western New York invites groups of three or less to visit Stone-Tolan House Historic Site, a 215-year-old tavern and farmhouse.

Participants will be able to explore the oldest site in Monroe County at 2370 East Ave. in Rochester, where the town of Brighton’s first meeting was held.

“We are so excited to be able to welcome a few visitors back to Stone-Tolan,” said Cindy Boyer, director of public programs. “Discover what it meant to be a good citizen in 1805 and how that affects our choices today.”

Reservations are required for the tours, which run at noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for $5 per person. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.