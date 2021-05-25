Highland Park’s Remember Garden gets a face-lift

COURTESY OF DEPAUL

DePaul’s Remember Garden in Highland Park recently received a complete makeover thanks to donations of supplies, materials, labor and time from businesses and individuals.

Benches and pergolas were rebuilt through a project led by President Mike Seaman, Vice President Gail Morelle and Project Executive Jay Weaver from Christa Construction. Lakeview Lawn and Landscaping Inc. provided the plantings and mulch. Tim Dewey, of TMD Contracting, helped with the installation, and Pat Clancy and Chuck Buscemi, of Wm. B. Morse Lumber Co., provided the materials.

Volunteers from Bond, Schoeneck & King Law Firm helped clean up the Garden for the United Way of Greater Rochester’s Day of Caring.

“It is truly amazing to work with an organization like DePaul to help support their mission and be a part of the work they do to enhance the communities and the people in them,” said Rich Snook, president of Lakeview Lawn and Landscaping.

The garden is a living memorial to those who died while institutionalized over a century ago at the Monroe County Insane Asylum, Almshouse and Penitentiary; the approximately 700 unnamed graves that were discovered at Highland Park; and the strides that have been made to erase stigma surrounding mental illness.

“Throughout our lifetime, each and every one of us has contributed to our surroundings, big or small,” Morelle said. “It is vitally important to be aware of the value of human life and the Remember Garden embraces that value. We are honored to work with DePaul on this important project, because we believe in honoring all lives. The lives that have been forgotten, they matter.”

DePaul Community Services coordinated development, building, planting and maintenance of the garden. The Remember Garden appropriately marks the grave, lending dignity and respect to those buried there, while heightening community awareness of the site and the history of institutionalization.

“Thanks to the generosity, thoughtfulness and support of our community, the Remember Garden will continue to serve as a fitting tribute to recognize those who were buried at this site,” said Gillian Conde, VP of DePaul Properties Inc.

Visit depaul.org/donate/remember-garden for information.