Perinton Historical Society to hold open house

Perinton Historical Society invites its members to an open house at the Fairport Museum, 18 Perrin St., from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15.

The event will feature music by Fairport’s Harmonica Pete and book signings with local authors Don Shilling and Karen Shughart. The gardens and historic building will be open for tours.

Members of the Greenbrier Garden Club, who have maintained the gardens since the 1980s, will be on-site. Visitors can hear about the upcoming PHS virtual tour and listen to the museum’s pump organ played by Bev Crawford. Cookies will be supplied by Cookies in a Wink.

PHS members can enter to win gift baskets and will receive discounts in the gift shop. Visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org/Support for membership information.