From the Historian: The ghost of Staples Inn

The Staples Inn stood for over 150 years at 7056 Pittsford-Palmyra Road (Route 31), across from Indian Hill, just a bit east of Turk Hill Road. Built in the first quarter of the 19th century, it was a stagecoach stop on the route between Palmyra and Rochester.

The old inn was first operated by Olney Staples. His name appears on documents in the very first year in which Perinton kept records: 1813. Later documents confirm that Olney Staples first sought a license to sell liquor in 1825.

The eventual surge of eastward development, along with the inn’s location precariously close to the road, eventually caught up with the early Perinton landmark. The inn and its barns were partially dismantled and burned several decades ago, with some architectural features salvaged and donated for future use at Genesee Country Museum.

For years, many people were convinced that the place was haunted, and pointed to an eerie wailing sound sporadically coming from one of the second floor sleeping rooms. It had been said that a woman died a tragic death there and that through her high-pitched screams, she made her ghostly presence known.

As the house was dismantled, the room where the ghost was said to reside was carefully deconstructed. Trim boards surrounding a bedroom window revealed the source of the ghostly screams. An ancient glass bottle was wedged behind the plaster. When the west winds howled, so did the bottle, creating the tormented sound of the long dead patron of the Staples Inn.

Bill Poray serves as historian for the town of Perinton.