Webster Museum to reopen in late August

COURTESY OF WEBSTER MUSEUM

The Webster Museum, 18 Lapham Park, will reopen to the public from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 21-28.

Invitational events for volunteers and members will be held before the public opening. Regular museum hours will resume in September from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The opening exhibit will feature the paintings of artist Ward Mann, who lived, worked and painted in Webster from 1961 until his death in 2005. His family provided many of his paintings for the exhibit, as well as memorabilia from his studios in Webster and Rocky Neck, Massachusetts.

Visit webstermuseum.org for information.