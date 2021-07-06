Gates Historical Society to meet July 19

COURTESY OF GATES HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Gates Historical Society will host Valerie O’Hara, owner of Pike Stained Glass, at 7 p.m. July 19 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.

O’Hara will share the history of stained glass, which includes the 112-year history of the studio. She then will show the process it takes to design, create and repair stained glass windows.

Admission is free and the facilities are handicapped-accessible. Masks are optional, except for those not vaccinated. Social distancing is encouraged.