Historic marker unveiled in Koda Vista neighborhood

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

A historic marker was unveiled in the Koda Vista neighborhood with a recent ceremony attended by 3rd Ward Councilman Michael Bloomer, Judge Vince Campbell, Neighborhood Association member Jane Grant, Deputy Town Supervisor Michelle Marini, Commissioner of Public Works Kirk Morris, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich and town Historian Keith Suhr.

Koda Vista consists of around 250 homes in the southeast corner of Greece and has a history spanning over 90 years. The original streets were planned by the Kodak Employees Realty Corporation in the mid-1920s and were settled primarily by Kodak employees.

In 1928, 60 of the early residents formed the Koda Vista Community Association. The neighborhood expanded after World War II, and was part of the dramatic housing and population increase experienced throughout the town.

“I was proud to unveil a historic marker recognizing the historical significance of the Koda Vista neighborhood,” Reilich said. “Special thanks to Keith Suhr for securing the grant that helped make this historic marker installation possible and to Councilman Mike Bloomer, who represents the residents of this neighborhood.”