Landmark Society completes survey of city’s Northeast, Northwest quadrants

COURTESY OF THE LANDMARK SOCIETY

Working on behalf of the city, the Landmark Society of Western New York recently completed an inventory of historic buildings, structures and sites in the Northeast and Northwest quadrants in Rochester.

The public is invited to an open house event to learn about the results of the project and details about important historic properties in these neighborhoods. It will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center, 700 North St., Rochester.

Staff from the Landmark Society will answer questions about the survey and partnership with the city of Rochester. This project is partially funded by a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Community Foundation.

The open house will cover typical historic building types in the Northwest and Northeast quadrants of the city; the development history of these quadrants, including the history of racist housing policies like redlining and urban renewal; potential National Register historic districts and whether neighborhoods may be eligible for the Homeowner Tax Credit program; and how neighborhoods can document and explore their history and the older buildings in it.

“It’s important to study the history of Rochester’s neighborhoods to identify significant and perhaps overlooked historic properties that may be at-risk or may hold potential for redevelopment,” said Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society. “Underutilized historic buildings can often serve as catalysts for investment and economic development. Identifying those potential assets through survey work is an important planning tool.”

Email cmeives@landmarksociety.org for information.