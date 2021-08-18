Perinton Historical Society holding membership drive

COURTESY OF PERINTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Perinton Historical Society is creating a virtual house tour for members that highlights the architecture, gardens and histories of six local homes.

To become a member, visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org or stop by the Fairport Historical Museum, 18 Perrin St. There will be a member-only event for viewing the house tour at the museum in October.

Other membership benefits include monthly educational programs, research assistance and the “Histogram,” a newsletter of local history and photos.