COURTESY OF GATES HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Gates Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Brighton Historian Mary Jo Lanphear will discuss “The Kodakids,” the children of Kodak employees from Harrow, England, who came to live with American families for five years during World War II.

Admission is free and the facility is wheelchair-accessible. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.