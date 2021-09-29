CP Rochester celebrating 75 years of service

COURTESY OF CP ROCHESTER

In 1945, local broadcaster Al Sigl made an announcement asking for a tricycle that could be modified for a “handicapped child.” Mrs. Ralph Amdursky heard this plea and discussed it with her husband. Out of this conversation, the idea to form a Rochester-based organization was created.

Naomi Amdursky's son had cerebral palsy and the family traveled all over the U.S. to find help for him.

“We were sent to Boston Children’s Hospital, then to Dr. Phelps’ Clinic in Maryland, then to a training private home in Florida,” she said. “All this was very expensive, but it had to be done.”

With these visits, they realized the importance of having a local facility that could cater to the needs of children with similar disabilities. Thus, the Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area Inc., a.k.a. CP Rochester, was established in 1946 by families whose children diagnosed with cerebral palsy did not have access to local, community-based services.

CP Rochester helps more than 2,600 individuals diagnosed with developmental, intellectual and acquired disabilities and their families in achieving their personal goals. Services include specialized dentistry, outpatient clinics, early intervention, integrated universal pre-kindergarten, residential and respite, day habilitation, accessible home renovations, community-based personal support services and recreation.