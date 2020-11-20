Brockport sold National Grid streetlights

The New York State Public Service Commission recently approved the sale of 471 streetlights from National Grid to the village of Brockport for $230,665.

With the change in ownership, Brockport can control street lighting and install its own energy-efficient lights to lower costs to taxpayers and protect the environment.

For an average municipality, streetlights may account for up to 40% of total local government electric energy consumption. Pursuing LED conversions allows local governments to lower municipal energy expenditures while lowering overall emissions from the energy sector.