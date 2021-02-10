Greenhouses enable outdoor dining in the city

The city of Rochester and Roc Holiday Village set up greenhouses at 25 area restaurants to provide temporary outdoor dining options during the coronavirus pandemic through May.

The Winter Greenhouse Project is managed by Roc Holiday Village and is part of the city's Jumpstarting ROC reopening plan. Restaurants were selected by an online lottery.

"Our team at Roc Holiday Village is excited to start working hand-in-hand with our friends in the restaurant industry to help them come up with unique and creative ways to use their new greenhouse space," said Jenna Manetta-Knauf, co-founder and producer of Roc Holiday Village. "Knowing that state coronavirus guidelines could change at any given time, we will also work with the restaurants to ensure that they have alternate plans with their spaces in addition to sit-down dining."

Greenhouses went to Branca Midtown, 280 E. Broad St.; Brass Lounge, 363 East Ave.; Carroll's Bar, 1768 E. Main St.; Charlotte Tavern, 2 River St.; Condado Bar and Grill, 2260 Clifford Ave.; Dorado, 690 Park Ave.; Dragonfly Tavern, 725 Park Ave.; Hose 22 Firehouse Grill, 56 Stutson St.; Jines Restaurant, 658 Park Ave.; Kandis's, 701 Lake Ave.; Living Roots Wine & Co., 1255 University Ave.; Ludwig’s Cafe, 25 Gibbs St.; Magnolia's Deli & Cafe, 366 Park Ave.; Main Place Tavern, 1899 E. Main St.; Panzari's Italian Bistro, 321 Exchange Blvd.; Riot Room, 350 East Ave.; Roam Cafe, 260 Park Ave.; Swan Dive, 289 Alexander St.; Tap and Mallet, 381 Gregory St.; Temple Bar & Grill, 109 East Ave.; The Distillery, 1142 Mt Hope Ave.; The Gate House, 274 N. Goodman St.; The Hideaway, 197 Park Ave.; The Revelry, 1290 University Ave.; and Veneto's Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta, 318 East Ave.

“Rochester’s dining scene is a critical part of our economy, so I’m happy to see so many people working to help these small business owners navigate the challenges of this pandemic,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Programs like this are setting the stage for a full and equitable recovery, and advance our goals to create more jobs, safer and more affordable neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities.”

The initiative allows a greenhouse to be in place on private property, a sidewalk or a portion of the street for up to four months. The city is waiving outdoor dining permit fees during the pandemic, and developed a streamlined permitting process to facilitate a fast and safe opening.