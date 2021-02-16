RTS announces reimagined transit system

Regional Transit Service will launch Reimagine RTS, the redesign of the transit system in Monroe County, on May 17.

Customers can visit reimagine.myrts.com to get reacquainted with the coming changes to the system. This includes how their route will change, what the RTS On Demand service is and where the On Demand Zones are.

As the implementation date nears, RTS will announce plans to help customers prepare for and understand the new system.

“The design of the reimagined transit system was based on the hard work of the RTS team and the input of more than 12,000 people through surveys and more than 200 meetings and events throughout the community,” CEO Bill Carpenter said. “The new system will be more frequent, reliable and connected, and we are excited to bring it to life for our customers.”