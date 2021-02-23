Byrnes delivers $150K grant to Honeoye Falls

Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-133rd District, recently delivered a $150,000 grant to Honeoye Falls to stabilize the creek and improve sewer infrastructure as part of a project to replace a crumbling system in the village.

The grant helped the village replace pipelines for its Ontario Street Storm Sewer project. The new pipelines will allow runoff water to flow safely to the creek, instead of flooding residential property and causing structural damage.

“This is a common situation in many municipalities across upstate New York,” Byrnes said. “We worked very hard to get the funding, because not only are sewers a vital public service, it’s also a public safety concern. I am glad that we were able to deliver and this money could help Honeoye Falls improve their sewer system for the benefit of the entire community.”